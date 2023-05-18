Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are the underdog (+125) in this matchup against the Hurricanes (-145).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 16-9-25 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Carolina is 25-7-6 (56 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 6-8-3 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 15 points).

The Hurricanes are 52-6-5 in the 63 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to record 44 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 50-19-4 (104 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes went 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

