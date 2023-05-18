Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Burns intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 23:13 per game on the ice, is +19.

Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 47 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Burns hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 5 60 Points 5 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 3

