The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The over/under for the matchup is set at 200.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -6.5 200.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have scored more than 200.5 points in 77 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 28.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 200.5 points in 74 of 82 outings.
  • Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 25.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
  • The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.
  • Philadelphia has a record of 2-1 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 200.5 % of Games Over 200.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 77 93.9% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 74 90.2% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total eight times.
  • When playing at home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
  • When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of the 76ers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).
  • The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39
76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

