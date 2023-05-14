Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Collin McHugh, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 1:37 PM ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

The Braves' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Atlanta has scored 201 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Braves rank 18th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta has the sixth-best ERA (3.56) in the majors this season.

The Braves have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

McHugh has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

The 35-year-old righty has pitched in relief nine times already this season, but will make his first start.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Martín Pérez 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.