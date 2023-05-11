How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, airing on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Stars game against the Kraken can be seen on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 37 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.