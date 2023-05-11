Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kotkaniemi's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 42 Points 11 18 Goals 6 24 Assists 5

