Jaccob Slavin will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Slavin's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jaccob Slavin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Slavin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Slavin has averaged 21:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Slavin has a goal in seven of 76 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Slavin has a point in 22 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points five times.

In 18 of 76 games this season, Slavin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Slavin has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Slavin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 76 Games 12 27 Points 5 7 Goals 0 20 Assists 5

