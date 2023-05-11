The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are on top 3-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Hurricanes -130 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup against the Devils (+110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 50-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 44-22 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina went over once.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in league play, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

