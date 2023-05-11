Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena to square off against the New Jersey Devils for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1. The Hurricanes are favored (-130) against the Devils (+110).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 44-22 (winning 66.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 56.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
