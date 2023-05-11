The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2. The matchup's point total is 212.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 212.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 212.5 points 65 times.

The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 16.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 47-19, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 212.5 points.

Philadelphia's contests this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 13.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.

The 76ers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (48%) in those contests.

This season, Philadelphia has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

Eight of Celtics' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston has a better record against the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over six times.

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 34-35 43-39 76ers 48-34 10-9 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.