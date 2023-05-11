Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Skjei has averaged 21:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Skjei has a goal in 18 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 32 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Skjei has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 20 of 81 games played.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 26% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 12 38 Points 6 18 Goals 3 20 Assists 3

