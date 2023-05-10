The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Golden State is 35-14 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When Golden State scores more than 116.6 points, it is 35-15.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers average only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors average 119.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Golden State is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game (111.7) than away from home (122.5).

In home games, the Warriors are draining 0.9 more threes per game (17.1) than in away games (16.2). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (37.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score fewer points per game at home (117) than on the road (117.3), but also concede fewer at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

At home, Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 119.4.

At home the Lakers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries