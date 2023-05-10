Wednesday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-0. The Panthers are underdogs (-105) in this decisive game against the Maple Leafs (-115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-105)

Panthers (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs (50-21-11 overall) have an 11-12-23 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Toronto is 23-5-10 (56 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 19 points from the 24 games this season when it scored two goals (7-12-5 record).

The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals in 60 games (47-8-5, 99 points).

In the 41 games when Toronto has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 22-13-6 to register 50 points.

In the 52 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 21-10-7 (49 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 9-8-17 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 39 points (16-5-7) in its 28 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 65 times, earning 98 points from those matchups (46-13-6).

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 37 games has a record of 22-11-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Panthers finished 19-11-3 in those matchups (41 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.