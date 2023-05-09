Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.
  • In 27 of 82 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.
  • In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 58.5%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

  • The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 11
71 Points 6
28 Goals 3
43 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.