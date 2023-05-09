The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals given up (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players