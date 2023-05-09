The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ
5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR
5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals given up (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

