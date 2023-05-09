The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida take the field against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 58 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .465.

The Braves are ninth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (188 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves are fourth in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.237).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday, May 1 against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Max Fried Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Fried Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning

