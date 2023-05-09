Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (24-11) and Boston Red Sox (21-15) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (3-3) for the Braves and Nick Pivetta (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 9-1 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 188 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

Braves Schedule