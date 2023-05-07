Stefan Noesen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Sunday at Prudential Center in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 3:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Noesen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has averaged 12:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 50% that Noesen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 6 36 Points 5 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 3

