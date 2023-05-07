Sunday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1. Bookmakers give the Stars -145 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Kraken (+125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars are 44-7-7 in the 58 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-11-7 (69 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the 32 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 44 points.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games and registered 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.