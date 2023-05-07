Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In 12 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 39 Points 6 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 4

