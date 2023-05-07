Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 7
The San Diego Padres (18-16) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Julio Urias (4-3, 3.86 ERA).
Padres vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-0, 10.80 ERA) vs Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.86 ERA)
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove
- The Padres will send Musgrove to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 29, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs.
- He has an ERA of 10.80, a 9 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.680 in two games this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías
- Urias (4-3) takes the mound first for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.86 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
- Urias has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Urias will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.86), 28th in WHIP (1.109), and 18th in K/9 (10.2).
