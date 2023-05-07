The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic had 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-114 loss versus the Suns.

Below we will look at Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.5 24.4 Rebounds 14.5 11.8 13.4 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.6 PRA 49.5 46.1 46.4 PR 41.5 36.3 37.8 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

