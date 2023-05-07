Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Necas' props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

Necas has netted a goal in a game 27 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 48 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Necas goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 71 Points 6 28 Goals 3 43 Assists 3

