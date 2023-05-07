Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Staal's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Staal has a point in 28 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

Staal has an assist in 15 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 40% that Staal hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 10 34 Points 4 17 Goals 2 17 Assists 2

