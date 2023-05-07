Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Martinook? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

In 11 of 82 games this year, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Martinook goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Martinook having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 34 Points 7 13 Goals 3 21 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.