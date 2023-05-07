Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kotkaniemi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Kotkaniemi has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 42 Points 10 18 Goals 6 24 Assists 4

