Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the New Jersey Devils hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET and airing on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 2-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on TBS, SN1, and TVAS to watch as the Devils and the Hurricanes hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players