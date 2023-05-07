How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the New Jersey Devils hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET and airing on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 2-0 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can turn on TBS, SN1, and TVAS to watch as the Devils and the Hurricanes hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|6-1 CAR
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.
- With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.