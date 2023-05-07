The New Jersey Devils take the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. The Hurricanes have +115 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Devils (-135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have earned a record of 15-9-24 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 52-21-9.

Carolina has earned 54 points (24-7-6) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

Across the seven games this season the Hurricanes ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Carolina has 15 points (6-8-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 60 times, earning 105 points from those matchups (50-5-5).

This season, Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 21-3-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to record 17 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.