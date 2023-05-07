Wells Fargo Center is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) will clash on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are players to watch for the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

On Friday, the Celtics defeated the 76ers 114-102, led by Tatum with 27 points. Embiid was the high scorer for the losing team with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27 10 5 2 1 3 Jaylen Brown 23 7 5 1 1 0 Al Horford 17 7 2 2 0 5

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 30 13 3 1 4 1 James Harden 16 6 11 1 0 2 De'Anthony Melton 14 8 1 4 1 4

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is tops on his team in assists per contest (6.3), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is averaging team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is delivering 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

James Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he puts up 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the league.

Tobias Harris is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The 76ers get 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 23.6 8.8 4.5 0.7 1 2.8 James Harden PHI 15.6 4.3 6 0.9 0.1 2.5 Joel Embiid PHI 12.6 5.6 1.7 0.4 1.8 0.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 23.1 4.8 3.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Tobias Harris PHI 13.3 5.6 1.4 0.4 0.4 1.3 Marcus Smart BOS 14.2 3.7 4.4 1.3 0.3 1.9

