The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is set at 214.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 214.5 points.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

Boston has a record of 46-18, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 56 of 82 games this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have had a 226.1-point total on average, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This season, Philadelphia has won seven of its 16 games, or 43.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 56 68.3% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Celtics have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of the 76ers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 34-35 43-39 76ers 48-34 10-9 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

