Brent Burns will be in action Sunday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Burns interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 23:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +19).

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Burns has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Burns hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

