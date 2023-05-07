How to Watch the Braves vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryce Elder starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 11:35 AM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 57 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .473 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank fifth in the majors with a .265 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (185 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Braves' .345 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.253).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- Elder has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Elder will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.0 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Yusei Kikuchi
