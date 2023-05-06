The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club will include Zac Blair. The event is from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on Blair at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Blair has finished better than par six times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Blair has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Blair has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Blair has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 30 -6 277 0 5 0 1 $414,924

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Blair's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 12th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Blair last competed at this event in 2017 and finished 12th.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 291 yards longer than the average course Blair has played in the past year (7,247 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.3-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the fourth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Blair was better than just 27% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Blair did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Blair carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (two).

Blair recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent outing, Blair's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Blair finished the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Blair Odds to Win: +75000

