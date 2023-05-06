Will Gordon will compete at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at the par-71, 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Gordon at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Will Gordon Insights

Gordon has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Gordon has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Gordon's average finish has been 46th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Gordon has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 35 -6 278 0 13 1 1 $948,575

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Gordon played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 287 yards longer than the average course Gordon has played in the past year (7,251 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon finished in the 56th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Gordon shot better than 64% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Gordon fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gordon had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Gordon carded an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that most recent competition, Gordon's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Gordon finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gordon recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +17500

Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.