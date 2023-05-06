After the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Webb Simpson is currently 58th with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Webb Simpson Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Simpson has shot below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Simpson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Simpson has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Simpson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 40 -2 260 0 10 0 1 $925,285

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Simpson's previous 10 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 25th.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Simpson finished 58th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,305 yards, shorter than the 7,448-yard length for this event.

The courses that Simpson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,249 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Simpson's Last Time Out

Simpson finished in the 46th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 33rd percentile.

Simpson shot better than only 15% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Simpson did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Simpson did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.0).

Simpson had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent tournament, Simpson's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Simpson finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Simpson had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Simpson Odds to Win: +50000

All statistics in this article reflect Simpson's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.