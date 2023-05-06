The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina features Tyler Duncan. The par-71 course spans 7,538 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Duncan at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Duncan has finished under par 10 times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Duncan has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Duncan has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -7 277 0 14 2 2 $1.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Duncan finished below the cut line in each of his last four trips to this tournament.

Duncan missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 283 yards longer than the average course Duncan has played in the past year (7,255 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Duncan was better than 44% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Duncan shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Duncan carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of two).

Duncan carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent outing, Duncan had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Duncan ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

