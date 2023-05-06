Troy Merritt will compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on Merritt at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished better than par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Merritt has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 45 -1 282 0 14 1 1 $956,911

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt has had an average finish of 39th with a personal best of 35th at this tournament.

Merritt made the cut in two of his past six entries in this event.

Merritt finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,538 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,295 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Courses that Merritt has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,256 yards, 282 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Merritt was better than just 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Merritt recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Merritt did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged two).

Merritt's three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average of 6.2.

In that most recent outing, Merritt's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Merritt finished the RBC Heritage registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Merritt carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.