Trace Crowe will play at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Trace Crowe Insights

Over his last six rounds, Crowe has shot better than par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Crowe has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent six rounds.

In his past three tournaments, Crowe's average finish has been 60th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past three tournaments.

Crowe has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past three events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 60 1 173 0 2 0 0 $17,388

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Crowe played this event was in 2023, and he finished 57th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,302 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 146 yards longer than average.

Crowe will take to the 7,448-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,338 yards in the past year.

Crowe's Last Time Out

Crowe was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at The Honda Classic, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at The Honda Classic, which placed him in the 38th percentile of the field.

Crowe shot better than 75% of the competitors at The Honda Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.48.

Crowe shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Honda Classic (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at The Honda Classic, Crowe recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Crowe recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at The Honda Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Crowe's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.7).

Crowe finished The Honda Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at The Honda Classic averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Crowe finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Crowe Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Crowe's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.