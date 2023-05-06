Taylor Pendrith is in the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Pendrith at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Pendrith has had an average finish of 56th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 38 -5 279 0 17 1 3 $2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Pendrith has played i the last year (7,319 yards) is 219 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of the field.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Pendrith shot better than 58% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Pendrith shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pendrith carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Pendrith's seven birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average (five).

In that last outing, Pendrith's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Pendrith ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pendrith fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

