Stewart Cink is ready to enter the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Stewart Cink Insights

Cink has finished under par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Cink has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -4 279 0 13 0 1 $787,215

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Cink's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

The most recent time Cink played this event was in 2022, and he finished ninth.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Cink has played in the past year has been 271 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink finished in the sixth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which was good enough to place him in the 84th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Cink was better than just 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Cink did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Cink recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.0).

Cink's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

At that last competition, Cink never carded a bogey or worse on any of the 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Cink ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Cink finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Cink Odds to Win: +50000

