Robert Streb will be at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at the par-71, 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has shot below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -6 275 0 7 0 0 $360,827

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Streb's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 24th.

Streb has made the cut in five of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Streb missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

At 7,538 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,295 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Streb will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,251 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was somewhat mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Streb was better than only 15% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Streb carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Streb had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (two).

Streb's four birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that most recent tournament, Streb carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Streb ended the RBC Heritage registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Streb fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Streb Odds to Win: +100000

