Robby Shelton will be among those competing at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has finished better than par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Shelton has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Shelton has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 29 -7 278 0 12 0 2 $1.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Shelton has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Shelton has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Shelton missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Shelton has played i the last year (7,251 yards) is 287 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton was good on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was below average, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Shelton was better than only 20% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Shelton recorded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Shelton carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Shelton failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The field average was five.

In that last outing, Shelton's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Shelton ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Shelton finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +25000

