Pierceson Coody will be in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Coody at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Pierceson Coody Insights

Coody has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

Coody has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Coody has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Coody has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 43 -1 285 0 3 0 0 $363,540

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,538 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,295 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Coody has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Coody's Last Time Out

Coody finished in the 25th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Coody shot better than 71% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Coody shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Coody had two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Coody recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that last tournament, Coody's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Coody finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Coody recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Coody Odds to Win: +30000

