Paul Haley will be among those playing the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Haley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Haley's average finish has been 28th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Haley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 45 -4 283 0 9 0 0 $340,429

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Haley did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2013).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 236 yards longer than the average course Haley has played in the past year (7,302 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.40 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Haley was better than 43% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Haley did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Haley had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Haley's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average of 5.0.

In that last competition, Haley posted a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Haley finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Haley finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

+100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

