Nick Hardy is in 58th place, at E, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hardy has finished below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hardy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -6 266 0 17 1 2 $1.3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Hardy last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 58th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for 7,448 yards.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,448 yards, 184 yards longer than the average course Hardy has played in the past year (7,264 yards).

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the second percentile of the field.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Hardy was better than only 7% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hardy recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Hardy recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent outing, Hardy's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Hardy finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Hardy carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

