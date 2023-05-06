From May 4- 7, Matthew NeSmith will take to the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on NeSmith at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, NeSmith has finished under par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

NeSmith has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, NeSmith has had an average finish of 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

NeSmith has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -3 280 0 15 1 3 $1.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

NeSmith has an average finishing position of 45th in his past two appearances at this event.

NeSmith made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

NeSmith finished 31st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Courses that NeSmith has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,272 yards, 266 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 33rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

NeSmith shot better than just 15% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

NeSmith fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, NeSmith recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

NeSmith's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

At that most recent competition, NeSmith's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

NeSmith ended the RBC Heritage registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, NeSmith had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

