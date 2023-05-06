Matt Wallace is in 36th place, at -1, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a bet on Matt Wallace at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Wallace has won one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 28 -7 260 1 12 1 3 $1.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Wallace's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 21st.

Wallace has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Wallace played this event was in 2023, and he finished 36th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for 7,448 yards.

Courses that Wallace has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,271 yards, 177 yards shorter than the 7,448-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Wallace shot better than only 20% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Wallace carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wallace carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Wallace's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average of 5.0.

At that most recent competition, Wallace carded a bogey or worse on four of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Wallace finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wallace carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect Wallace's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Wallace's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.