Lee Hodges is set to compete at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, with action from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Hodges at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hodges has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Hodges has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Hodges will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -6 278 0 18 0 2 $1.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Hodges did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Hodges has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 254 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges shot poorly over the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 58th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hodges was better than just 7% of the golfers (averaging 5 strokes).

Hodges recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hodges carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.4).

Hodges had an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last tournament, Hodges' showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Hodges finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hodges fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording five.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +25000

