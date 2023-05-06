Kelly Kraft will be among those competing at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kraft has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Kraft has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Kraft has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 39 -4 278 0 11 0 0 $595,998

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Kraft has not finished inside the top 20 in his past five appearances at this event.

Kraft has made the cut one time in his previous five entries in this event.

Kraft finished 49th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Kraft has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.22 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kraft shot better than 82% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Kraft carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kraft carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Kraft's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

At that most recent tournament, Kraft posted a bogey or worse on seven of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Kraft finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kraft finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

