Justin Suh will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Justin Suh Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Suh has shot under par nine times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Suh has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Suh has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Suh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Suh hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 38 -4 280 0 13 1 2 $1.6M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Suh last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Suh has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,278 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh finished in the second percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.5 strokes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 21st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

Suh was better than 60% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Suh shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Suh had more bogeys or worse (seven) than the field average (two).

Suh's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that most recent outing, Suh's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Suh finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Suh recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Suh Odds to Win: +17500

